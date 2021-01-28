This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
