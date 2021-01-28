 Skip to main content
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: Mainly clear skies. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

