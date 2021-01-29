 Skip to main content
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Saturday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

