Saint Louis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Saturday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
