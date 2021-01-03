 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening's outlook for Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

