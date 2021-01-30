 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Saint Louis's evening forecast: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 36F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. It will be a cold day in Saint Louis Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. Saint Louis could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

