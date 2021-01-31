 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports