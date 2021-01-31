Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

This evening in Saint Louis: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.