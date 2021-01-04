 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports