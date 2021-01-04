This evening in Saint Louis: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Saint Louis area Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
