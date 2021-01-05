Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Saint Louis residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis
