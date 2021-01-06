 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports