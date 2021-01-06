Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Tonight's weather conditions in Saint Louis: Cloudy. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 36 degrees. A 29-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on stltoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.