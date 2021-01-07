 Skip to main content
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

For the drive home in Saint Louis: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Saint Louis tomorrow. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Stay in the know. Visit stltoday.com for local news and weather.

