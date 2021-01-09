 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

Saint Louis's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Saint Louis people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 33 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Visit stltoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports