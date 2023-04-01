ST. LOUIS — Thousands were left without power in Missouri and Illinois on Saturday after a storm tore through much of the Midwest.

The thunderstorm brought high winds to the St. Louis area, prompting authorities to issue a tornado warning that lasted until late Friday.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, nearly 6,700 Missouri customers — 4,200 of them in St. Louis and St. Louis County — remained without service, according to Ameren's outage map. And 7,600 Illinois customers were without power.

The National Weather Service forecast strong winds lasting into Saturday afternoon, with a wind advisory in place until 1 p.m.