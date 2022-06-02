 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Webster sentenced for conspiracy and embezzlement of state resources

  • 0
William Webster calls for end of federal investigation of him

William L. Webster talks with reporters May 4, 1993, at the U.S. Courthouse downtown, when the former state attorney general called on President Bill Clinton to put  an end to a federal grand jury investigation of him.  Webster spoke in three other cities that day. he would plead guilty of embezzlement and conspiracy a month later. 

Missouri Attorney General William L. Webster was sentenced in 1993 to two years in prison for conspiracy and embezzlement of state resources.

The sentence came after an unusual 11-day hearing where a federal judge found that Webster didn't fully accept responsibility for his crimes. The judge said that Webster didn't know that an assistant was extorting campaign contributions from the state's Second Injury Fund. But the judge also found that Webster should have realized that solicitation of contributions from lawyers with claims against the fund was a conflict of interest and stopped it.

Read more.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News