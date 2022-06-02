Webster sentenced for conspiracy and embezzlement of state resources

Missouri Attorney General William L. Webster was sentenced in 1993 to two years in prison for conspiracy and embezzlement of state resources.
The sentence came after an unusual 11-day hearing where a federal judge found that Webster didn't fully accept responsibility for his crimes. The judge said that Webster didn't know that an assistant was extorting campaign contributions from the state's Second Injury Fund. But the judge also found that Webster should have realized that solicitation of contributions from lawyers with claims against the fund was a conflict of interest and stopped it.