The women 'became enraged' after being told the bar was closed, police said, and one fired shots at the business as they left in a vehicle.
‘Outpouring of disappointment’ sparks change of heart, as Gringo Jones owner nixes plan to sell St. Louis store
“It sounds sort of unbelievable, but we’ve had hundreds of people come by and say, ‘You can’t close, you can’t close, you can’t close,’” said owner Leon Jones.
"In a case like this where the Circuit Attorney's office has essentially abandoned its duty to prosecute those it charges with crimes, the court must impartially enforce the law and any resultant threat to public safety is the responsibility of the Circuit Attorney's Office," the judge said.
Gov. Mike Parson also announced the hiring of Donald G. Kauerauf as the new state public health director, filling a post that’s been vacant since April.
The lawyer resigned from the St. Louis circuit attorney's office this week, sources have said.
Blowout: Cardinals' five-run lead collapses in ninth, costs Oviedo first win, and plummets into 7-6 loss to Cubs
Forced into bases-loaded mess, closer Reyes fails to convert first save of season and of his career after starting 24-for-24.
In his weekly chat, our beat writer also explains that it might be money, not health concerns, that keeps the Cards TV announcers at home.
Authorities have refused to identify the man killed in the shootout.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force on Tuesday sent out a plea for all residents — vaccinated and unvaccinated — to return to wearing masks in public
Public officials try to counter misinformation on vaccines.