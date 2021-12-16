What we thought • Weird but True! the Game features the National Geographic Kids brand, and the trivia game is smartly designed to keep the tween set engaged. Each player gets to answer each question — which is stronger, the human thigh bone or concrete? which is true, it is illegal in North Dakota to pet a skunk or to own a skunk as a pet? — by placing an A or B card face-down. Everyone who answers correctly moves a space toward the winner’s circle. The game is fast-paced, and occasional turns that use “Price is Right” rules for number-based questions or that have players go back and forth listing different colors, dinosaurs, etc. help break up the A-or-B format. Plus, you learn which is more poisonous, the box jellyfish or the deathstalker scorpion! (Spoiler: it’s the jellyfish.)