Welcome to Cameo

The first time Donny Fandango watched his personal video message from Willie McGee, he was so shocked he didn’t even register what the Cardinal great was saying.

Fandango, the midday DJ at 105.7 the Point, counted McGee and Ozzie Smith as his favorite players while growing up with the Whiteyball Cards.

He received McGee’s six-minute video as a Christmas gift from his wife, Mary. She had purchased it on Cameo, the app where celebrities (and “celebrities”) set a price to record videos of themselves wishing someone happy birthday, delivering a rousing pep talk or essentially reading ad copy.

The range of possible messages is not infinite, but if you spend enough time on Cameo, you will find it is impressively long and sometimes surreal. Blues great Brett Hull congratulates a couple on their COVID-19 vaccinations while he stands in a room with a piano and, hanging on the wall, several guitars.

“(McGee) told a story about the 1982 World Series,” Fandango said. “Honestly, as I’m looking at it, as I’m standing in my living room looking at it, I can just feel my mouth, like, for real dropping once he said my name.”