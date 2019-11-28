Wentzville Parks & Recreation
Everyone had a great time at Holiday Camp today with more fun coming... on Friday! If you are looking for a time to buy Christmas gifts without the kiddos getting a peak, sign them up for Holiday Camp on Black Friday, Nov. 29, so you can shop the best deals!
When 5:30-9:30 p.m. daily; Friday through Dec. 28 (closed Christmas Day) • Where Rotary Park, 2577 West Meyer Road, Wentzville • How much $8 per vehicle, up to six passengers ($1 per additional passenger) • More info wentzvillemo.org
A 1-mile display in Rotary Park features tunnels of colorful lights. On Saturday nights, visit Santa at the Kolb Building and enjoy trees decorated by various businesses and organizations. Tractor-pulled hayrides are available for groups on specific dates. By Valerie Schremp Hahn