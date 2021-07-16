 Skip to main content
WerQfest
From left: WerQfest artists Leethal the Poet, Blanca the Bawdy and Eric Donte 

When 6 p.m. July 17 • Where Stupp Center at Tower Grove Park, 3616 Southeast Drive • How much $20 • More info tickeweb.com

The rain stopped WerQfest from taking place last month at City Foundry STL, but the music festival geared to the Black, queer community will carry on this weekend at Stupp Center in Tower Grove Park. Performing are Tre G., Eric Donte, Be.Be (of Be.Be and the Neosouls), Paige Alyssa, Golliday, Bynk Bravado, Blanca the Bawdy, and Jay-Marie is Holy. Jarris or JJ, Ciera Danyel and Leethal the Poet will perform virtually. Maxi Glamour hosts, and DJ Kimmy Nu spins. By Kevin C. Johnson

 

