Westminster

Class 4 girls volleyball state championship

Westminster's Tatum Osmon celebrates victory of the Class 4 Championship volleyball match on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Westminster defeated Logan-Rogersville 3-0. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Girls volleyball: Swept Logan-Rogersville in Class 4 state final for first state championship since 2012 and the second in program history. Metro League champs finished their 26-8 season on a 14-match win streak.

Girls track and field: With senior Brooke Moore leading the way by capturing three individual events, Wildcats won the Class 3 team championship by more than 30 points. It was the first state team title in program history.

Boys track and field: Like the girls, a first-team team state champion. Unlike the girls, the Wildcats claimed the Class 3 boys title by a mere three points. Success in field events was a key to the championship effort.

Boys basketball: Metro League champion went 26-2 and beat eventual state champs CBC and Vashon in regular season before falling by two points in a classic district final to Cardinal Ritter.

Also: Girls team tennis, Class 1 runner-up; boys golf, Class 4 fourth place; baseball, 18-15 Metro League champ.

