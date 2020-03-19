Man, this show is intense. Evan Rachel Wood plays Dolores Abernathy, a robot “host” cowgirl who lives in the Wild West town of Sweetwater, which is also part of the titular “Westworld” theme park. The series follows Abernathy as she and others learn the cruel extents of humanity and eventually (spoiler alert!) gain true consciousness. I'm three seasons in and still don’t really know what’s going on. But that’s why I like it; each time I rewatch, I see something new. It’s like a Beatles album. Play the season forward and backward, and suddenly you’ll find yourself reading theories on the "Westworld" subreddit. Season 3 premiered Sunday on HBO after a year and a half hiatus, so I have a few more rewatches before I really understand what’s going on. By Cole Sawyer