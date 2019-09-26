YoungLiars
YoungLiars present "Whammy! The Seven Secrets to a Sane Self" Sept 26, 27, 28 Oct 3, 4, 5 Centene Center For The Arts https://www.artful.ly/youngliars
When 8 p.m. Friday through Oct. 5 • Where Centene Center for the Arts, Fourth Floor Ballroom, 3547 Olive Street • How much $20 • More info facebook.com/youngliarstheatre
Pop culture from daily affirmations to Dr. Phil is explored in this “madcap dance-theatre extravaganza,” which originated in 2010 but features new material and choreography. It’s a YoungLiars production. By Calvin Wilson