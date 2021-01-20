What about measuring cups?

You may know that measuring cups with a spout are meant for measuring liquids and those with an unbroken rim are for measuring dry ingredients. But are they the same measurements? In other words, does a liquid cup have the same volume as a dry-ingredient cup?

Yes. Yes it does. If you need to measure a cup of water and you don’t have a liquid measuring cup handy, you can safely use a dry-ingredient cup. The only difference between the two types of cups is that it is easier to pour liquids from the spout and easier to measure dry ingredients with a simple rim.