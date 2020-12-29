 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
What about Paul DeJong at third base?
0 comments

What about Paul DeJong at third base?

  • 0
Game 2 Cardinals V Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (11) catches a pop fly hit by Milwaukee Brewers Eric Sogard (7) in the third inning of Game 2 of a doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Looks like there is no chance of finding a third baseman this offseason, so why not dig out a decent shortstop and move Paul DeJong to third? DeJong is a good shortstop, but we need bats. The idea of adding a low hanging outfielder is crazy. We already have Joc Pederson types on the roster. 

A: The Cardinals do have a righthanded-hitting Joc Pedersen, and his name is Tyler O'Neill.  It doesn't really matter where the extra hitter comes from, although preferably he is a lefthanded batter or switch-hitter. I hope DeJong stays at shortstop now, where he is quite competent, and somehow the Cardinals make do at third base until Nolan Gorman is ready. A comeback by Matt Carpenter would help ease the situation, but how likely that is is debatable.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports