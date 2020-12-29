What about Paul DeJong at third base?

Q: Looks like there is no chance of finding a third baseman this offseason, so why not dig out a decent shortstop and move Paul DeJong to third? DeJong is a good shortstop, but we need bats. The idea of adding a low hanging outfielder is crazy. We already have Joc Pederson types on the roster.

A: The Cardinals do have a righthanded-hitting Joc Pedersen, and his name is Tyler O'Neill. It doesn't really matter where the extra hitter comes from, although preferably he is a lefthanded batter or switch-hitter. I hope DeJong stays at shortstop now, where he is quite competent, and somehow the Cardinals make do at third base until Nolan Gorman is ready. A comeback by Matt Carpenter would help ease the situation, but how likely that is is debatable.