Composer and librettist David T. Little based “What Belongs to You,” his opera-in-progress, on the 2016 novel of the same name by 2003 Washington University alumnus Garth Greenwell. The work, which explores issues of desire, identity and sexuality, will be previewed in this special performance featuring Grammy Award-winning tenor Karim Sulayman and acclaimed chamber orchestra Alarm Will Sound, conducted by Alan Pierson. By Daniel Durchholz