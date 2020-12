Q: What do you hear about Yadier Molina? Right now, my feeling is he is pushing too hard for two years.

A: Yadi likely would continue to press for two years until he would find that one year and an option might be the best he could do. It may be that he would want to wait to see where the J.T. Realmuto negotiations wind up because that younger catcher will get more years and more per year.