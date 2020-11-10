WHAT DRIVES DEWITT?

Question: Do you think Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. cares more about winning because it drives business, or because of the glory that comes with it?
BenFred: I think he cares about both. I think what he loves more than anything is winning his way, because it validates that the line he chooses to walk can achieve both goals. But when walking that line has not turned into a parade route for coming up on a decade, it's fair to question if the line needs to be adjusted. The Cardinals have, for seasons now, seemed to be justifying lowered expectations: win a world series, make the playoffs, have a winning season, etc. It's happened quietly, but it has happened. In normal times, the heat would be turned up for the team to get another title. These are not normal times. But the growing fan angst remains, and it's not decreasing. I get it.
