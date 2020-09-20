What I am listening to

Joe Holleman says my musical taste is suck in the 90s. And the 80s. Okay, and a bit of the 70s. Case in point: Right now on heaviest repeat-rotation is "Over my Head" by King's X, a brilliant flash from my hometown past of Springfield, Mo.
HOWEVER, during one of my first pandemic-induced Netflix suck-ins, I was accidentally binging (it happens) on "Spinning Out" when my ears accidentally stumbled upon a little ditty called "Jack and Diane" JUST KIDDING it was "Gabriel" by Sportsfan, a band from Canada (even! JOE!). I spent my stimulus check on their BandCamp page (I'm not rich but I do still have a job [i think?]) prompting the sweetest response from one Ali Haberstroh causing both of us to cry.
I think it was either Plato or Lou Whitney who once said:
"Music is a moral law. It gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, a charm to sadness, and life to everything. It is the essence of order, and leads to all that is good, just and beautiful, of which it is the invisible, but nevertheless dazzling, passionate, and eternal form."
Boy does that work just about now.
