What I'm reading around the web

Inside the chaotic unraveling of Jack Ma's $35 billion IPO
While Americans were focused on their election, a high-level business drama was playing out in China. Ant Financial was all set for the largest initial public offering in world history until its founder, billionaire Jack Ma, publicly criticized financial regulators. All of a sudden, the IPO was suspended and the world had a prime example of the unpredictability of Chinese-style capitalism.
