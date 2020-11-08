What I'm reading

Wagner thwarts Democrats' bid for St. Louis suburbs amid Republican wave over Missouri by Nassim Benchaabane
I live in Missouri's Second Congressional District, so I've been both captivated by all the money being spent and turned off by the barrage of negative advertising. The race between Ann Wagner and Jill Schupp wasn't as close as the pundits thought it would be, and Nassim Benchaabane does a good job of explaining why.
Greater St. Louis Inc. plans broad civic effort to boost region by Jacob Barker
The merger of five prominent civic organizations is one of the bigger St. Louis business stories of the year. If its leaders can achieve the kind of inclusive economic growth they're promising, the creation of Greater St. Louis Inc. could be a watershed event for the regional economy. Jacob Barker takes a comprehensive look at the troubled history that led up to the merger, and gathers reaction from around the area.
Forecast calls for wintry mix of frigid spending, flurries of free agents as Cardinals cook up plan for hot stove by Derrick Goold
No matter how much business and political news there is to digest, I never miss our Cardinals coverage. In what's shaping up as a very unusual offseason, Derrick Goold manages to tamp down fans' expectations and explain the sort of moves we can expect from the hometown team.
