The Weatherbird has appeared on the Post-Dispatch's front page since Feb. 11, 1901. In earlier appearances, the 'Bird often illustrated the weather, but more recently, he quips on various news topics. The Weatherbird is the oldest continuously running daily cartoon in American journalism.
Dan Martin is the current bird illustrator; he's been drawing the bird nearly every since 1986.
Previous Weatherbird artists are: Harry Martin, Oscar Chopin (son of author Kate Chopin), S. Carlisle Martin, Amadee Wohlschlaeger, and Al Schweitzer.
With social media, the bird is now able to opine on Twitter as well as the front page of the paper.