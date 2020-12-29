What is Yadier Molina's market value?

Q: I understand the legacy issue with Yadier Molina, and I have enjoyed his tenure here, but he is a below-average player at this point. How much extra should the Cardinals rightfully pay over market value for a replacement-level catcher just to soothe Yadi’s massive ego?

A: I would not call him below average when you consider how he handles a pitching staff, which doesn't show up on his offensive stats. Not sure what Molina's market value is because you generally don't see 17-year regular catchers in the free-agent pool