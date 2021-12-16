What we thought • I feel like you need to know your crowd to see if they will truly enjoy this game, which is a bit like Choose Your Own Adventure meets Jenga. The game comes with three sets of story cards, so you can choose between jungle, skyscraper or space-themed adventures. Turn over each card on a deck to find out “what next?” You can beat challenges like matching plastic shapes to an outline on a card, tossing and catching a card over your head and flicking a puck along a shuffleboard-like wedge of cardboard. If you mess up, you might have to add a piece to a Peril Tower, and work together so the tower doesn't get too tall and fall down. The game is beautifully made and the storylines and illustrations are fun, but younger kids who would truly appreciate the story may need an attentive older sibling or adult to read and run the game. The stories were a bit young for my Dungeons and Dragons-loving 14-year-old to appreciate, though I think his younger self would have enjoyed it. My 11-year-old daughter wasn’t interested, period. Rather, we’ve all enjoyed playing the cooperative board game Horrified, which follows a more sophisticated storyline involving old-school horror story characters and is just as beautifully made, and costs about $10 less.