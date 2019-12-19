What, no Bretts?
Lord Stanley the lobster

Rare blue lobster "Lord Stanley" reigns king in his temporary tank at the St. Louis Union Station lobby. Photo by Brian Munoz, bmunoz@post-dispatch.com

After the Blues won the Stanley Cup, a blue lobster and a donkey were given the name Stanley; a zebra at the zoo, a wolf, a donkey and a pit bull were all given the name Gloria; and nine puppies were named for Blues players.

