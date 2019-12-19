After the Blues won the Stanley Cup, a blue lobster and a donkey were given the name Stanley; a zebra at the zoo, a wolf, a donkey and a pit bull were all given the name Gloria; and nine puppies were named for Blues players.
What, no Bretts?
