WHAT’S HAPPENED IN KC?

Q: Mizzou hasn’t recruited many players out of the Kansas City area recently. Is the talent not there or do they prefer signing elsewhere?

A: There haven’t been as many Power Five recruits in the Kansas City area the last couple years compared to St. Louis. And the ones from that area have gone elsewhere. Drinkwitz has made the point that Mizzou has to do a better job getting the players on the west side of the state to stay home. MU has four assistant coaches designated in the KC area, including recruiting coordinator Casey Woods.