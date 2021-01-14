WHAT’S HAPPENED IN KC?

Q: Mizzou hasn’t recruited many players out of the Kansas City area recently. Is the talent not there or do they prefer signing elsewhere?
A: There haven’t been as many Power Five recruits in the Kansas City area the last couple years compared to St. Louis. And the ones from that area have gone elsewhere. Drinkwitz has made the point that Mizzou has to do a better job getting the players on the west side of the state to stay home. MU has four assistant coaches designated in the KC area, including recruiting coordinator Casey Woods.
Here's where the top-rated KC targets have signed in the last four recruiting classes: (Keep in mind, not all of these players held Mizzou offers, and this also doesn't include the KC area players who played at Kansas high schools)
2021: Iowa, Auburn, Iowa State (two), Kansas, Arkansas
2020: Oregon, Iowa State, Minnesota, Kansas (two)
2019: Clemson, Northwestern (two), Wisconsin, Iowa
2018: Clemson, Texas, Kansas State, Missouri (Daniel Parker)