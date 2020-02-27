‘What’s in a Name?’
0 comments

‘What’s in a Name?’

  • 0
Missouri History Museum

The Missouri History Museum in a photo from the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission.

When Saturday through May 17 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org

Mound City. Pain Court. Little Bosnia. People have called St. Louis many nicknames over its 250-year history, and a new Missouri History Museum exhibit, developed by local high school students in the Missouri Historical Society’s Teens Make History program, explores the stories behind those monikers. The Teens Make History Players will perform a play, “What’s in a Name?,” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday as part of the exhibition’s opening. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

 

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports