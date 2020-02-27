When Saturday through May 17 • Where Missouri History Museum, 5700 Lindell Boulevard, Forest Park • How much Free • More info mohistory.org
Mound City. Pain Court. Little Bosnia. People have called St. Louis many nicknames over its 250-year history, and a new Missouri History Museum exhibit, developed by local high school students in the Missouri Historical Society’s Teens Make History program, explores the stories behind those monikers. The Teens Make History Players will perform a play, “What’s in a Name?,” at 11:30 a.m. Saturday as part of the exhibition’s opening. By Valerie Schremp Hahn
