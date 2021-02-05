WHAT’S UP WITH TILMON AT THE LINE?

Q: It seems like everything has improved about Tilmon's overall game except his Free Throw shooting, which has obviously regressed. Without having his actual numbers in front of me, I'm pretty sure best I can recall that his FT shooting was really bad his freshman season, but gradually improved over his sophomore and junior seasons. If I'm right about that, any theories as to why he's struggling so badly from the FT line this year?

He began this year much closer to 70 percent but has fallen off since the start of league play. I know it's something he's worked on a lot, mastering the same routine over and over again. One theory: He's playing far more minutes than he's ever played and attempting more field goals than he's ever attempted. That means he's absorbing more contact. It might be a matter of fatigue - and when he gets to the line his form and focus aren't at their best. He’s proven that he can be a credible foul shooter. He just has to recapture that form.