 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT’S UP WITH TILMON AT THE LINE?
0 comments

WHAT’S UP WITH TILMON AT THE LINE?

  • 0
SEC tourney practice sessions

Missouri forward Jeremiah Tilmon practices shooting free throws during a practice session before the SEC tournament on Wednesday, March 7, 2018, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

Q: It seems like everything has improved about Tilmon's overall game except his Free Throw shooting, which has obviously regressed. Without having his actual numbers in front of me, I'm pretty sure best I can recall that his FT shooting was really bad his freshman season, but gradually improved over his sophomore and junior seasons. If I'm right about that, any theories as to why he's struggling so badly from the FT line this year?

A: Here are his free throw percentages from the last four years:

Freshman: 52.6

Sophomore: 68.1

Junior: 62.7

Senior: 48.4

He began this year much closer to 70 percent but has fallen off since the start of league play. I know it's something he's worked on a lot, mastering the same routine over and over again. One theory: He's playing far more minutes than he's ever played and attempting more field goals than he's ever attempted. That means he's absorbing more contact. It might be a matter of fatigue - and when he gets to the line his form and focus aren't at their best. He’s proven that he can be a credible foul shooter. He just has to recapture that form.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports