WHAT’S WRONG WITH MU’S DEFENSE?

Q: The last three games are an indicator that the Tigers have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. A consistent pattern has developed with the other teams guard play exploiting our guards defense. Tough defense is key to our success in the SEC and NCAA tourneys. How is Coach going to address this?

A: I didn't think the defense was especially bad against Kentucky. Kentucky hit some open 3s, but the UK guards didn't get many clean driving lanes to the rim. The dribble penetration off the ball screens didn't work for UK like it did for TCU and Auburn. Mizzou trapped UK's screens with a second defender most of the night and it seemed to disrupt the flow of UK's attack. A couple times UK shooters who aren't usually good 3-pointers got loose and knocked down some shots, but if you play the percentages, those guys (Davion Mintz, Brandon Boston) are the ones you let shoot from outside normally. Mizzou’s defense convinced Calipari to not play his best 3-point shooter in the second half. I thought the UK game was a step in the right direction for the defense.