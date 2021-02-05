 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT’S WRONG WITH MU’S DEFENSE?
0 comments

WHAT’S WRONG WITH MU’S DEFENSE?

  • 0
No. 10 Alabama, No. 18 Missouri square off in SEC showdown

Missouri's Dru Smith, pulls down a rebound in front of Kentucky's Brandon Boston Jr., left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 75-70. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Q: The last three games are an indicator that the Tigers have a lot of work to do on the defensive side of the ball. A consistent pattern has developed with the other teams guard play exploiting our guards defense. Tough defense is key to our success in the SEC and NCAA tourneys. How is Coach going to address this?

A: I didn't think the defense was especially bad against Kentucky. Kentucky hit some open 3s, but the UK guards didn't get many clean driving lanes to the rim. The dribble penetration off the ball screens didn't work for UK like it did for TCU and Auburn. Mizzou trapped UK's screens with a second defender most of the night and it seemed to disrupt the flow of UK's attack. A couple times UK shooters who aren't usually good 3-pointers got loose and knocked down some shots, but if you play the percentages, those guys (Davion Mintz, Brandon Boston) are the ones you let shoot from outside normally. Mizzou’s defense convinced Calipari to not play his best 3-point shooter in the second half. I thought the UK game was a step in the right direction for the defense.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports