The Rookie

ABC, 7 p.m.

Stop in the name of love! After four seasons of flirting, the LAPD's most arresting new couple has finally paired up. "They're quite a force to be reckoned with," Eric Winter says of the #Chenford fandom that has championed the love match of his stern Sgt. Tim Bradford and Melissa O'Neil's more emotional cop Lucy Chen. Still, it's not "all cotton candy and rainbows," Winter says. Case in point: Their first Valentine's Day. "It's not an easy one," he previews of the episode, postponed from Feb. 14 by the State of the Union. Any hope of a perfect romantic day is put on hold when Tim discovers early on that Lucy did something behind his back, which, for rule stickler Tim, "ruffles his feathers quite a bit." Things are just as tricky for the precinct's other lovebirds. Expect issues to arise for seasoned officer Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and firefighter Bailey (Jenna Dewan), as well, though Winter hints things will resolve in the classic comedy-infused Rookie way. "It's not what you'd expect," he teases of the outcome. Hey, no one ever said love was easy!

FBI

CBS, 7 p.m.

After a string of armed robberies target various businesses, the team investigates a suspect who leads them to something much bigger in the new episode "Money for Nothing."

Night Court

NBC, 7 p.m.

In "Train Court," when a train delay causes issues, Abby (Melissa Rauch) sees an opportunity to serve underground justice. Gurgs (Lacretta) tries to stall the proceedings so Abby can meet her two favorite celebrities (Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski), but Dan (John Larroquette) has dinner reservations that he won't give up.

Finding Your Roots PBS, 7 p.m. In "And Still I Rise," Henry Louis Gates Jr. reveals the unexpected family trees of activist Angela Y. Davis and statesman Jeh Johnson, using DNA and long-lost records to redefine notions of the Black experience —and challenge preconceptions of America's past.

The Rookie: Feds

ABC, 8 p.m.

In "For Love and Money," the FBI teams up with the LAPD to take down a shady Casanova linked to a notorious drug lord.

Accused

FOX, 8 p.m.

In "Robyn's Story," Emmy winner Billy Porter (Pose) directs this emotional story about Kevin (J. Harrison Ghee), a shy teacher who moonlights as a fierce drag queen named Robyn Banks and pays the price when he falls hard for the wrong guy — a volatile, closeted married man (Chris Coy).

Fight the Power: How Hip-Hop Changed the World

PBS, Beginning at 8 p.m.  Series Finale

The docuseries concludes with back-to-back episodes. First, in "Culture Wars," experience hip-hop in the 1990s during the Clinton years and the unstoppable rise in popularity of the music, which becomes a force that is attacked by all sides of the political establishment. The series then concludes with "Still Fighting," which follows the evolution of hip-hop as its artists turn into multimillionaires and successful entrepreneurs and shows how, as a cultural phenomenon, the music continues to change history and be adopted as the voice of protest around the world.

Will Trent

ABC, 9 p.m.

In "Unable to Locate," the GBI discovers that a neo-Nazi organization is planning an attack.