What to watch

Inside Amy Schumer

Paramount+ • Season Premiere

Comedian Amy Schumer's Peabody Awardwinning sketch-comedy series, which aired its fi rst four seasons between 2013 and 2016 on Comedy Central, returns for Season 5 on its new streaming home at Paramount+. The new season will feature, in addition to Schumer, Amber Tamblyn, Cara Delevingne, Chris Parnell, Ellie Kemper, Jesse Williams, Michael Ian Black, Olivia Munn, Tim Meadows and more. The fi rst two episodes are available today; the remaining three installments then drop on subsequent Thursdays.

One of Us Is Lying

Peacock • Season Premiere

The young adult thriller is back for its second season following the gripping cliffhanger that ended Season 1. The Bayview Four have a very deadly secret, and this new season will show just how far they'll go to protect that secret, themselves and each other. All eight episodes are available today.

NBA Basketball

TNT, Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Live

TNT's Thursday night NBA doubleheader has Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on the road against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers, followed by Paul George and the L.A. Clippers "on the road" against LeBron James and the L.A. Lakers in the teams' shared Crypto.com Arena.

Young Sheldon

CBS, 7 p.m.

Sheldon (Iain Armitage) makes a terrifying mathematical discovery while tutoring Billy (Wyatt McClure) in the new episode "Blonde Ambition and the Concept of Zero."

Hell's Kitchen

FOX, 7 p.m.

Each team has to create an amazing spin on four di erent types of sliders in the new episode "Slipping Down to Hell."

NFL Football: New Orleans at Arizona

Prime Video, 7:15 p.m. Live

Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints travel to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, for a Thursday Night Football matchup against Kyler Murray and the Cardinals.

Ghosts

CBS, 7:30 p.m.

Sasappis (Roman Zaragoza) convinces Sam and Jay (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar) to try to save an old tree on the Woodstone property that the neighbors want to cut down in the new episode "The Tree."

Call Me Kat

FOX, 8:30 p.m.

Kat (Mayim Bialik) decides to explore motherhood, and her friends jump at the chance to help her fi nd a sperm donor in the new episode "Call Me Donor Four-Five-Seven."

Alaska Daily

ABC, 9 p.m.

In "It's Not Personal," Eileen, Roz and Sylvie travel to Meade to learn more about a suspect in Gloria's case and connect with the local police chief, which proves to be more challenging than expected. When Austin learns about a political candidate's murky fi nancial ties, Stanley must decide if they can publish with the newspaper's owner having endorsed the candidate.

CSI: Vegas

CBS, 9 p.m.

In the new episode "Koala," the CSI team investigates after three masked assailants invade a home and murder an entire family.