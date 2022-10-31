What to watch

MONDAY October 31, 2022

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Ghost Adventures Halloween Marathon

Travel Channel, Beginning at 7 a.m.

Celebrate today's spooky holiday with a 13-hour marathon of episodes from the paranormal investigation series Ghost Adventures.

Sabrina the Teenage Witch-O-Ween Marathon

Rewind TV, Beginning at 8 a.m.

Rewind TV airs an 18-hour marathon of episodes from the 1996-2003 sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch, led by Melissa Joan Hart. All six of the show's Halloween episodes will play in prime time. Visit rewindtv.com for more info and availability.

NFL Football: Cincinnati at Cleveland

ESPN, 7 p.m. Live

Ohio's AFC North rivals collide at Cleveland's FirstEnergy Stadium as Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals take on Nick Chubb and the Browns on a Halloween edition of Monday Night Football.

The Voice

NBC, 7 p.m.

In the first three-way knockout in Voice history, the coaches group three of their artists to perform individually against one another and then select a winner to move on to the live playoffs. The pressure is on, as each coach will only have one steal in the knockouts. In lieu of enlisting a mega mentor, coaches will work with their artists directly to prepare them as best as possible for this new challenge.

Antiques Roadshow

PBS, 7 p.m., WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.

In "Vintage San Antonio, Hour 1," Roadshow goes back to Texas for updated Season 12 appraisals, including Chinese carved walnut shells (circa 1910), a Polyphon music box and poster (circa 1895) and a Tang Dynasty ceramic horse. Which find has nearly doubled in value to $120,000?

Antiques Roadshow

PBS, 8 p.m., WTTW Chicago, 8 p.m.

In "Vintage Bismarck," travel back to Bismarck for updates on Season 10 appraisals like a University of North Dakota School of Mines collection, a Korean court screen and Native American pictograph drawings. Which one has a jaw-dropping value jump from $30,000-$50,000 to $400,000-$600,000?

The Haunted Museum: '3 Ring Inferno '

Travel Channel, 8 p.m.

This two-hour special is based on The Haunted Museum, a horror-film anthology series produced by Ghost Adventures star Zak Bagans and filmmaker Eli Roth that presents frightening tales inspired by the spooky relics on display in Bagans' Las Vegas museum. '3 Ring Inferno' features the terrifying story of a boy and his father who steal an old suitcase from an antique market and soon discover a weathered tent inside that opens a portal to a cursed circus world from the past. There, they encounter a terrifying entity that seeks to capture their souls.

The Good Doctor

ABC, 9 p.m.

While Shaun (Freddie Highmore) struggles to determine how a young patient inherited her rare hereditary condition, Park (Will Yun Lee) discovers the caretaker of a disabled man with a broken arm has his own medical issue in the new episode "Growth Opportunities."

Quantum Leap

NBC, 9 p.m.

In "O Ye of Little Faith," Ben (Raymond Lee) leaps into a priest who has been called to assist a family in crisis on Halloween night. As he delves into mysterious and inexplicable events, he's forced to muster all his resources as a scientist before time runs out.