What to watch

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Apple TV+

Although the beloved Peanuts holiday specials are now exclusively available on the Apple TV+ streaming service, they had been given one-time broadcasts on PBS the past few years. PBS has confi rmed, however, that this year it does not have the rights to air these programs. Apple TV+ subscribers can view the specials all year long, but even if you don't subscribe, you can watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free on the streamer beginning today through Monday (Halloween). A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will similarly be available in November and December, respectively.

Wendell & Wild Netflix Feature Film Exclusive

Jordan Peele is a co-writer (with director Henry Selick) and producer, and lends his voice to, this stop-motion animated fantasy about scheming demon brothers Wendell (voice of Keegan-Michael Key) and Wild (Peele), who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot (Lyric Ross) — a tough teen with a load of guilt — to summon them to the Land of the Living. But what Kat demands in return leads to a bizarre and comedic adventure.

2022 World Series: Game 1

FOX, 7 p.m. Live

The champions of the American League and National League begin the best-of-sevengame World Series, with Game 1 tonight at the home ballpark of the team with the better regular-season record. FOX has exclusive coverage of the series, which will end on Nov. 5 if a seventh game is needed.

Capital One College Bowl

NBC, Beginning at 7 p.m. Season Finale

Season 2 concludes with back-to-back hourlong episodes, beginning with the semifi nals and concluding with the championship. Entering the evening, four teams are left to compete for the two championship spots: BYU vs. returning champ Columbia, and Georgia vs. Penn State. The two semifinals winners will then clash in the championship to take home the Capital One College Bowl trophy and the majority of $1 million in scholarship money.

Urban Legend

Travel Channel, 9 p.m. New Series

Horror filmmaker Eli Roth is a creative guide behind this nightmarish anthology series that showcases classic urban legends as you've never seen them before. Based on widely shared "true" stories that happened to a friend of a friend ... of a friend, each episode is a mini horror film cinematically crafted to deliver a tensionfueled experience through disturbing tales of lurking psychopaths, murderous mysteries, creepy creatures and more.