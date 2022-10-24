What to watch

MONDAY

October 24, 2022

All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

The Neighborhood

CBS, 7 p.m.

Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) recruits Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) for help with a promising business opportunity in the new episode "Welcome to the Hot Prospect."

NFL Football: Chicago at New England

ESPN, 7 p.m. Live

Week 7's Monday Night Football matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, has Mac Jones and the New England Patriots hosting Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.

9-1-1 FOX, 7 p.m.

Hen (Aisha Hinds) fears for Karen's (guest star Tracie Thoms) life when an explosion rocks her science lab in the new episode "Tomorrow."

The Voice

NBC, 7 p.m.

The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music-industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.

Antiques Roadshow

PBS, 7 p.m.

Magnificent Michigan appraisals are revisited more than 13 years after Roadshow's stop in Grand Rapids, including a gold watch fob chain, a Glier violin and Pfretzschner bow (circa 1880), and an Ellis-Stickley music cabinet. Which one's appraisal is now up to $100,000?

The Cleaning Lady

FOX, 8 p.m.

An unexpected trio emerges in the mission to take down Cortes (guest star Nick E. Tarabay) in the new episode "Oasis."

Quantum Leap

NBC, 9 p.m.

In the episode "What a Disaster!" Ben (Raymond Lee) and Addison (Caitlin Bassett) find themselves in San Francisco during the historic 1989 earthquake. As the city continues to crumble with aftershocks, Ben must try to mend a family in chaos. Meanwhile, Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) and Ian (Mason Alexander Park) search for clues to an unsettling mystery.

Independent Lens: 'TikTok, Boom.'

PBS, 9 p.m., WTTW Chicago, 10 p.m.

Featuring a cast of Gen Z influencers and experts who know it best, this film dissects TikTok, one of the most influential platforms in the new social media landscape, along myriad cross-sections - algorithmic, sociopolitical, economic and cultural - balancing a genuine interest in the community and its innovative mechanics with healthy skepticism.