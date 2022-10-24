What to watch

MONDAY
October 24, 2022
All times Central. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.
The Neighborhood
CBS, 7 p.m.
Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) recruits Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) for help with a promising business opportunity in the new episode "Welcome to the Hot Prospect."
NFL Football: Chicago at New England
ESPN, 7 p.m. Live
Week 7's Monday Night Football matchup at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, has Mac Jones and the New England Patriots hosting Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
People are also reading…
9-1-1 FOX, 7 p.m.
Hen (Aisha Hinds) fears for Karen's (guest star Tracie Thoms) life when an explosion rocks her science lab in the new episode "Tomorrow."
The Voice
NBC, 7 p.m.
The Battle Rounds continue as the coaches enlist music-industry powerhouses Jimmie Allen, Sean Paul, Charlie Puth and Jazmine Sullivan to prepare their artists to go head-to-head in hopes of advancing to the knockouts. Each coach has one steal and one save at their disposal.
Antiques Roadshow
PBS, 7 p.m.
Magnificent Michigan appraisals are revisited more than 13 years after Roadshow's stop in Grand Rapids, including a gold watch fob chain, a Glier violin and Pfretzschner bow (circa 1880), and an Ellis-Stickley music cabinet. Which one's appraisal is now up to $100,000?
The Cleaning Lady
FOX, 8 p.m.
An unexpected trio emerges in the mission to take down Cortes (guest star Nick E. Tarabay) in the new episode "Oasis."
Quantum Leap
NBC, 9 p.m.
In the episode "What a Disaster!" Ben (Raymond Lee) and Addison (Caitlin Bassett) find themselves in San Francisco during the historic 1989 earthquake. As the city continues to crumble with aftershocks, Ben must try to mend a family in chaos. Meanwhile, Jenn (Nanrisa Lee) and Ian (Mason Alexander Park) search for clues to an unsettling mystery.
Independent Lens: 'TikTok, Boom.'
PBS, 9 p.m., WTTW Chicago, 10 p.m.
Featuring a cast of Gen Z influencers and experts who know it best, this film dissects TikTok, one of the most influential platforms in the new social media landscape, along myriad cross-sections - algorithmic, sociopolitical, economic and cultural - balancing a genuine interest in the community and its innovative mechanics with healthy skepticism.