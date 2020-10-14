WHAT'S IN THE CARDS?

QUESTIONS: Have the Cardinals seen enough of outfielder Tyler O'Neill now. What about Lane Thomas? Bader?
BENFRED: I think O'Neill has had enough opportunities. More than enough.
Thomas was sidelined by the hand last season and the COVID this season. The Cardinals felt they needed more time to evaluate Thomas after he had 38 at-bats in 2019 and he only got 36 in 2020. I'm not quite ready to give up on him yet, because I think his swing can do damage -- although he needs to fix whatever was going on defensively at times this season out in the outfield.
Bader actually took a step forward offensively this season, showing some more pop without chasing it as much, but the same problem remains -- he can be a defense-plus outfielder and nine-hole hitter but not if your other outfielders are hitting seventh and eighth.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!