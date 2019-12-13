By Dan O’Neill
If hockey fans didn’t pick up “When the Blues Go Marching In” in 2017, this new edition adds the exciting Stanley Cup Final to its illustrated timeline. The underdog Blues, which formed in 1967, picked up their first Cup in June, and the book ends with a photo of the victory parade. Many of the photos are from the Post-Dispatch, where author Dan O’Neill was a sports reporter for many years. The newspaper released its own volume, “Glorious: The St. Louis Blues’ Historic Quest for the 2019 Stanley Cup” (Triumph Books) during the summer. (Reedy Press, 174 pages, $39.95)