WHERE’S THE COORDINATOR SEARCH STAND?

Mike Stoops would bring head-coaching experience and major Power Five coordinator experience. After getting fired at Arizona, he joined his brother Bob’s program at Oklahoma as defensive coordinator but the defense struggled mightily and he was again fired midway through the 2018 season. Like Stoops, Kelly is a veteran coach who's also coached at Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia Tech. Kiffin has been in the NFL the last three years but has SEC experience working at Ole Miss. In December 2017, the NCAA sanctioned Kiffin with a show-cause penalty for his role in recruiting violations for his time in Oxford. His next college job will be his first since the NCAA sanctions. (Remember, Mizzou is still on NCAA probation through next year. Would Jim Sterk approve a coach coming off a show-cause?)