WHERE’S THE COORDINATOR SEARCH STAND?

Q: Who is Dave's top three for defensive coordinator?
A: 1. Bill Belichick
2. Nick Saban
3. Brent Venables
Honestly, my top three doesn't matter. It's Eli Drinkwitz's top three that counts. I think Missouri should hire someone with experience running their own defense or at least several years of experience having a hand in running a college defense. When you've got an offensive-minded head coach who spends the bulk of his time with the quarterbacks and the offense, you can't be learning on the job as the defensive coordinator, who is essentially the head coach for half the team. Someone with some SEC ties would be helpful but not necessary.
As of Thursday afternoon Drinkwitz was interviewing candidates. Also on Thursday, FootballScoop.com reported the names of four possible candidates: Alabama safeties coach Charles Kelly (he's also Saban's associate defensive coordinator), Alabama defensive analyst Mike Stoops (former head coach at Arizona), Cleveland Browns D-line coach Chris Kiffin (Lane's brother) and Mizzou cornerbacks coach David Gibbs.
I was told last week by an SEC head coach never to trust FootballScoop's scoops, but the folks who run the site are usually more right than wrong. When I checked to confirm the three reported outsider candidates, a high-ranking team source was unaware of the report but neither confirmed nor denied if those coaches were under consideration.
Mike Stoops would bring head-coaching experience and major Power Five coordinator experience. After getting fired at Arizona, he joined his brother Bob’s program at Oklahoma as defensive coordinator but the defense struggled mightily and he was again fired midway through the 2018 season. Like Stoops, Kelly is a veteran coach who's also coached at Tennessee, Florida State and Georgia Tech. Kiffin has been in the NFL the last three years but has SEC experience working at Ole Miss. In December 2017, the NCAA sanctioned Kiffin with a show-cause penalty for his role in recruiting violations for his time in Oxford. His next college job will be his first since the NCAA sanctions. (Remember, Mizzou is still on NCAA probation through next year. Would Jim Sterk approve a coach coming off a show-cause?)