WHICH MIZZOU OFFENSE SHOWS UP SATURDAY?

QUESTION: Dave, I understand that the answer could lie somewhere in the middle but which previous game plan (LSU, Kentucky) to expect to be closer to what we will see this Saturday against Florida for attacking their defense?
MATTER: If you can keep Florida's offense off the field with a grind-it-out ball-control offense, then that's always an ideal way to play. But Florida's offense is so good that you have to count on the Gators scoring more than 10 points. No way 20 points cuts it for Mizzou this week. You're going to have to give yourself enough series to score multiple touchdowns. You're not going to have the same margin for error to afford drives that come up empty in the red zone. Florida has given up A LOT of passing yards through three games. Most of that has come in the second half — UF got up big early against Ole Miss and South Carolina — but the pass defense has struggled in the first quarter of games, too. Opponents have a passer rating of 190 against Florida in the first quarter and have completed 75 percent of their passes in the first quarter. Mizzou should be able to throw the ball around in The Swamp.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!