 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase
0 comments

Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase

  • 0

When July 16-25 • Where Registration required for access • How much $14 per film, $12 for Cinema St. Louis members; $60 for five-film pass, $50 for members; $135 for all-access pass, $105 for members • More info cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase

The 21st Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase returns to present 15 programs consisting of 102 films, all of which were made by people from, or created in, St. Louis. This festival, virtual once again, features animation, drama, documentaries, creator Q&As and four “masterclasses” on filmmaking topics. A grand prize of $500 will be given to the best showcase film. By Thomas Humphrey

 

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports