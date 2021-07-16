When July 16-25 • Where Registration required for access • How much $14 per film, $12 for Cinema St. Louis members; $60 for five-film pass, $50 for members; $135 for all-access pass, $105 for members • More info cinemastlouis.org/st-louis-filmmakers-showcase

The 21st Annual Whitaker St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase returns to present 15 programs consisting of 102 films, all of which were made by people from, or created in, St. Louis. This festival, virtual once again, features animation, drama, documentaries, creator Q&As and four “masterclasses” on filmmaking topics. A grand prize of $500 will be given to the best showcase film. By Thomas Humphrey