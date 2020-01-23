‘Who Will Write Our History’

When 2 p.m. Sunday • Where Holocaust Museum & Learning Center, Kaplan Feldman Complex, 12 Millstone Campus Drive • How much Free; RSVP at hmlc.org/rosenberg-film-series • More info 314-442-3711
This documentary with dramatizations tells a story of resistance — Jewish scholars secretly worked to preserve and hide archives and artifacts of Jewish life in the Warsaw Ghetto before they were exterminated by the Nazis. With an introduction and post-film remarks by Holocaust historian Warren Rosenblum. Presented by the Rosenberg Sunday Afternoon Film Series. By Daniel Neman