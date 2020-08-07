WHO'S THE BEST COACH IN MIZZOU FOOTBALL HISTORY?

QUESTION: Who is the greatest football coach in Mizzou history and why?

MATTER: Great question. Without taking a deep, contextual dive, it’s really hard to distinguish between the three candidates: Faurot, Devine and Pinkel. You can make a strong case for all three. They coached in vastly different eras. The country was a far different place in the 1940s compared to the 2010s in terms of who was playing college football, who was allowed to attend college and how these sports were funded. Yes, in Pinkel's era, there was a wider separation between the haves (Power 5) and the have nots (Group of 5, FCS) and his teams were able to capitalize on that uneven distribution of wealth by piling up wins against the have nots. On the other hand, he guided Mizzou out of one Power 5 league and into the best Power 5 league and had near-instant success.

Faurot coached more seasons, so by longevity alone he won more games - and lost more games. He also was a pioneer for the sport in terms of the offense he created. He put Mizzou on the map as a college football school. He guided the program out of crippling debt. He developed national star players.

Devine simply won. He beat the best programs in the country. He fielded some of the nation's best teams. He would have gone to more bowls had the players elected to accept more bowl invites, but they turned them down a few years.

Having done a lot of research on the program for my last book, I go with Devine as No. 1 and Faurot and Pinkel as 2A and 2B.