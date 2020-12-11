Who's the G.O.A.T.?

What we thought • Yes, I had to look up the meaning of G.O.A.T. — the kids nowadays say it stands for Greatest of All Time. With that bit of knowledge out of the way, I had to crack my knuckles and get ready to prove that I was the G.O.A.T. at a variety of tasks, such as making a noise like a lightsaber, juggling the squishy goats the longest, and, yes, who could crack the most knuckles. About those squishy goats: the box comes with six of them in different colors, and my 10-year-old daughter squealed upon seeing them nestled inside. They're just fun. And did we say squishy? This game is good for players of all ages, and generated a lot of laughs and surprises — and the utmost respect of my children, whose mother turned out to be the G.O.A.T. of disco moves.