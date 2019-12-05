By Gamewright ($19.99)
Who • 2 or more players, ages 10 and up
What • Take turns choosing a character and giving other players likely or unlikely clues about them. The others then try to guess the character.
What we thought • This game generated a lot of laughs, and there are no real losers since you basically work as a team to beat yourselves. And you will find yourself saying things aloud like, “Would I invite the Wicked Witch of the West to dinner?” and “Hm. Maybe Batman would make a great babysitter? Maybe not?” There are lots of slippery, smaller cards and cardboard pieces to keep track of in this game, which makes me nervous as a parent, and some pieces can probably be combined to make a bigger board. (VSH)
Rating • ⭐⭐⭐